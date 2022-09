Makers to introduce new characters

The show is going for a generation leap and makers have roped in new characters who will add high-voltage drama to it. In the upcoming episode, Imlie will deliver a baby girl and Cheeni will feel insecure as she feels the former does not love her love post having her own baby. On another hand, Malini will plant a bomb in the Rathore house and will kill Aryan and Imlie. This will mark Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's exit from the show. Post their exit, the makers have now 4 characters that would be introduced in the show. Also Read - Imlie: Here's how Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer show will transition from present to 20 year leap?