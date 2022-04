Imlie: Manasvi Vashisht bids adieu to the show

Imlie actor Manasvi Vashisht has bid adieu to the show. He wrote on his Instagram handle, “Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be.” There were rumours of his exit some days back but the channel denied the same. It seems he was upset with how the character shaped up in Imlie…Even fans told him that he deserved better than how the character of Aditya shaped up of late…