Imlie 2

​Fans of Imlie are worried with the news that Imlie 2 is coming soon. The new season might continue with Sumbul Touqeer but it looks like Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore's character will end. This news has disappointed many. The USP of Imlie is the chemistry of #AryLie. They are demanding that season two has the same pair. Letters are being sent to the channel for the same. The producer Gul Khan is also being bombarded with requests. People want the channel to start a new show with the same pair.