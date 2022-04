Imlie upcoming spoiler: Aryan and Imlie coming closer

Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Fahmaan has been winning hearts as the rough and tough with soft side, Aryan Singh Rathore. Imlie has moved Aryan and the two have formed an unusual bond which the fans are loving to the core. Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's chemistry should be given a huge credit. The two of them are impressed the viewers and how! In the latest episodes of Imlie, we saw Aryan and Imlie coming closer. In the upcoming episode, they'll get closer evermore and Aryan would almost confess his love to Imlie. However, as y'all know, 'ye ishq nahi aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, aag ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai'. Well, Imlie and Aryan will have to face some obstacles in their lovestory before having a proper confession. We are here with some exclusive dope on the upcoming story of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer starrer Imlie.