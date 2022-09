OG TV Jodis that fans cannot get over:

Indian TV shows are kinda never-ending. From shocking and bizarre twists to generation leaps and whatnot do the makers bring in for the continuity in the TV shows. The only takeaway for the audience from these long-running TV shows are the characters, the TV jodis and the actors who become the face of the TV Jodis. The audience forms such an attachment with the TV Jodis that they cannot get over them. And today, we will be having a look at such TV jodis who fans want to see together again. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin to Imlie's Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer have made it to the list.