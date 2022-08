Ishqbaaaz

Ditching the usual trope of a blanket, the makers of Ishqbaaaz decided to get Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna soaked in colour. The sequence looked inspired from the movie Rang Rasiya. It came out beautifully and is one of the most iconic ones ever. Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer confirm exit from the show; shoot for a dreamy consummation sequence before bidding adieu [Watch Video]