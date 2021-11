Image credit: Instagram

Harshad, Pranali, Karishma - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Indian daily soaps are known for their longevity, interesting twists and turns. And to keep the TV shows interesting, the makers introduce more characters to the show or either change the cast and begin a new story altogether. Let's have a dekko at some new entries that happened and will happen in our TV shows. First up, we have to talk about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Just a couple of days ago, we saw Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant entering the show as the leads. They play Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi. Apart from these three, there's a new cast that includes Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Ami Trivedi, Vinay Jain, Pragati Mehra, Neeraj Goswami, Ashish Nayyar, Sehrish Ali, Niharika Chouksey, Paras Priyadarshan to name a few.