Fahmaan Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Abrar Qazi have brought flawed characters to life

While female characters rule TV, there is no denying that some male reel characters have created quite a flutter in the hearts of TV audiences. Whether it is Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathore or Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia, some of our TV leading men are making millions of women swoon and how. With social media, thirsting on these characters has reached new heights. These men might not be perfect but they have qualities that endear them to many...Let us know who is your fave husband material with your comments…