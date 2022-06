Fahmaan Khan in Imlie

Fahmaan Khan is playing the role of Aryan Singh Rathore. Today, he has completed 200 episodes in the character. The show got a huge impetus with his entry. Fahmaan Khan got a well-written character and dug his teeth into it. Viewers of Imlie love the kind of dedication and intensity he brings on the screen. Imlie is one of the top five shows. He pockets a fee of Rs 50K per episode which is quite reasonable.