Image credit: Instagram/ Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan aka Arylie pose for pictures together

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are currently ruling the hearts of the masses as Arylie aka Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie from Gul Khan's Imlie. The show is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. Imlie is always in the top 5 of the TRP charts. Fahmaan and Imlie's acting chops are widely appreciated by fans. A couple of minutes ago, Sumbul Touqeer took to her social media handle and shared some adorable and goofy pictures with her costar, Fahmaan. However, it's the caption that has our attention.