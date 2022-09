Hidden talents of popular TV stars

TV actors are known for their exceptional acting skills. They manage to entertain audiences with their roles and characters in various TV shows. But, these TV stars have a lot more to them than just that. Here is a list of TV actors who are blessed with hidden talents that are not known to many. From Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Pranali Rathod to Tejasswi Prakash; here is a list of TV actors and their hidden talents.