In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda make their FIRST public appearance after marriage at Udaipur Airport

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's adorable pictures go viral
Popular entertainment stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have given their relationship a new lease of life by getting married. They tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. Both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared their wedding details on their social media accounts. This is the first time the newlyweds have been spotted together since their wedding. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda posed with folded hands for the paps. The adorable photos of the couple are rapidly going viral.