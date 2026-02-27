In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda make their FIRST public appearance after marriage at Udaipur Airport

1/8





Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's adorable pictures go viral Popular entertainment stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have given their relationship a new lease of life by getting married. They tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. Both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared their wedding details on their social media accounts. This is the first time the newlyweds have been spotted together since their wedding. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda posed with folded hands for the paps. The adorable photos of the couple are rapidly going viral.

2/8





Vijay-Rashmika pose as husband and wife Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now married. They had been dating for quite some time. The couple is now husband and wife.

3/8





Vijay-Rashmika spotted at the airport Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the Udaipur airport for the first time since their wedding. The two stars were seen together after tying the knot.

Advertisement

4/8





Vijay and Rashmika looked adorable in... Rashmika Mandanna wore an anarkali suit, while Vijay Deverakonda wore a kurta-pyjama. Both smiled and posed for the paps.

5/8





Rashmika and Vijay hold each other's hands Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna held hands and gazed into each other's eyes. Fans are loving their adorable photos as they go viral.

6/8





Rashmika and Vijay greeted paps Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda greeted the paparazzi and fans with folded hands. The newlywed couple has won hearts.

Advertisement

7/8





Rashmika and Vijay's jewellery caught attention Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared photos on social media on their wedding day, February 26. People's attention was drawn to the bride and groom's jewellery.

8/8



