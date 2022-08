Gufi Paintal

Gufi Paintal played notable roles in Bollywood movies and popular TV shows. He gained a lot of popularity with his performance in Mahabharata and played the rol of Shakuni mama in the series. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Gufi revealed that he was studying engineering when the war between India and China started in 1962. Gufi was posted in the Army Artillery on the China Border.