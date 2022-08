Amitabh Bachchan

Everyone is drenched in colours of patriotism as India marks the 75th year of its Independence Day. Celebrities across industries are celebrating the day by sharing messages on social media. But in the past, there have been stars who have been accused of insulting the tricolour. In 2015, Amitabh Bachchan fell into a legal trouble after he wrapped the national flag around him as a scarf. A case was filed not just against him but even Abhishek Bachchan in a Ghaziabad court. The complainant stated that they were covering their bodies with the national flag in a manner insulting to the nation.