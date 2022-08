Nakuul Mehta

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta comes from an illustrious Armed Forces background. His father Pratap Singh Mehta is a veteran of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. He has written a book on his experiences as well. His grandfather Laxmilal Mehta served as the Military Commander of the Mewar Region during the British reign. Nakuul Mehta truly has a distinguished background.