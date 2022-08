Shoaib Ibrahim in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

On the show he played the role of Captain Abhimanyu Rathore. His pairing with Surbhi Jyoti was much loved by viewers. The show was a suspense thriller and the Army life was not explored in detail.