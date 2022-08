Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur is the most subtle TV actress and she married Shaheen Bhanot and claimed that the problem arised the next day of the marriage as her in laws were not happy with the present from her family. The actress filed an FIR against Shaheen for grabbing her by her throat in an attempt to strangle her.