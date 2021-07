Image credit: Instagram

Abhijeet Sawant

Indian Idol’s season 12 has turned out to be the most successful season and the longest running season. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know who would win this season. The finale episode of the show will air on August 15 and as per reports in TellyChakkar, it is going to be a 12 hours long show. It is also being said that all the past winners of Indian Idol will be present at the event. As we await for this grand episode, let us take a look at the past winners of the show who might attend the Indian Idol 12 finale. Abhijeet Sawant was crowned as the winner of Indian Idol 1. His melodious voice is still remembered by all and when one speaks about Indian Idol, Abhijeet Sawant is the name that comes out. It would be a treat to watch him in the finale of Indian Idol 12.