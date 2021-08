Image credit: Instagram/Arunita Kanjilal

Karan Johar special episode

Indian Idol 12 will gets its winner on August 15. It will be a 12 hours long finale episode and fans are super-excited to know the winner’s name. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the finalist of the season. This season of Indian Idol was the most successful one and hence the makers decided to have 6 finalists instead of 5 this time. This was declared during the last Karan Johar special episode. It was the semi-finale episode and was one the best episode of Indian Idol. Arunita Kanjilal has now shared a few pictures from the episode making us all smile yet again with some fond memories from that episode.