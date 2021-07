Image credit: Instagram/Sayli Kamble

BFFs

Indian Idol 12 will soon get its winner. The finale of the show will take place on August 15th. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the top 6 of Indian Idol 12. We have all enjoyed watching Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan’s duets and their off-screen friendship is the talk of the town. However, very few have noticed Arunita’s adorable bond with Sayli Kamble. They both are BFFs and their pictures on social media are poof.