Image credit: Instagram/pawandeep.arunita_fanpage

Gorgeous Arunita

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for all wrong reasons. There have been so many controversies this season but the best part is the talent we saw. Yes, this season it is quite difficult to decide who would be the winner as each and every contestant is super-talented. However, apart from their singing talent they are also quite fashionable. The outfits of the contestants this season have been stunning and especially the girls are totally killing it. Arunita Kanijlal can be called the style queen of this season as she has impressed us every week with her stunning lehenga cholis and last week with her diva look. In the upcoming episode, she will leave us mesmerised with yet another stunning look.