Image credit: Instagram/arunita_x_pawandeep

Who's this cute girl?

Indian Idol 12 contestant Arunita Kanjilal has won hearts with her singing and her beautiful looks. She has been one of the most loved on the show and fans even consider her as one the top two finalists. Arunita has a beautiful collection of lehenga cholis and every week she leaves us amazed with her looks. However, in the latest episode of the show, we saw a complete transformation of Arunita. She wore a beautiful red gown and looked absolutely stunning. Today, some of her unseen pictures from her past days have gone viral and we are in love of her transformation.