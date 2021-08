Semi-finale beckons

Sony Entertainment Television's flagship music reality show, Indian Idol Season 12, will mark its semi-finale episode this upcoming weekend, 7th and 8th August. The grand show is all set to welcome one of the most talented personalities in Bollywood, one who has donned many hats – a director, producer, conversationalist, host, actor and the list goes on. We’re referring to Karan Johar, who’ll be marking his presence this weekend on Indian Idol 12 in a ‘Karan Johar Special’ episode.