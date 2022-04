Image credit: Instagram

Sayli Kamble marries long-time boyfriend

Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble has finally the tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Dhawal in Kalyan in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. Her Indian Idol 12 co-contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Ashish Kulkarni were present at the wedding. Take a look.