Amit Kumar

During the Kishore Kumar special episode, we saw how the Indian Idol 12 judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar were all praise for all the contestants who crooned some of the greatest hits of the legendary singer. Amit Kumar, who had graced the show as a guest, also sang a few lines of Kishore Kumar's songs while sharing some anecdotes about him. However, Amit Kumar revealed that he didn't enjoy the episode and wanted it to stop. Amit also went on to reveal that the makers of Indian Idol 12 had asked him to praise every contestant and their performance since they were paying a tribute to Kishore Da. The singer also admitted that he went to the show for money and didn't like how Himesh and Neha sang Kishore Kumar songs on the stage. Next time if they're paying a homage/tribute to a legend like Kishore Kumar, they shouldn't do it this way, he told TOI in an interview.