Image credit: Instagram/Arunita Kanjilal

Pretty

Indian Idol 12 contestant Arunita Kanjilal has a massive fan following. The lady has a melodious voice and is considered as the finalist of the show since the start. Arunita never fails to impress us with her singing and her pretty outfits. We have all seen Arunita’s love for traditional outfits. Her lehenga choli look has become quite famous but we have seen her grow in terms of styling as well. She has now turned into a diva and her look in the latest episode is proof.