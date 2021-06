Image credit: Instagram

Throwbacks pics of Indian Idol 12 judges and host

Controversy or no controversy, Indian Idol 12 never stays out of limelight. The singing reality show might have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, but the show continues to remain among the top gainers on the TRP chart. Recently, we came across an old picture of the show's judge Himesh Reshammiya which went viral on the internet. We have dug out some more of these throwback pictures of Indian Idol 12 judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and host Aditya Narayan. Take a look.