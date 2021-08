Image credit: Instagram/Nachiket Lele

Nachiket Lele with #AruDeep

Just few hours left for the Indian Idol 12 grand finale to begin. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the finalist of the season. Many former contestants will be a part of this 12 hour long finale. Nachiket Lele who was eliminated earlier is back for the finale and he has posted pictures with all the finalists to wish them good luck. He posted a picture with Arunita and Pawandeep from the finale episode.