Image credit: Instagram/pawandeep_singer22

#Arudeep

Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan have a massive fan following. They are considered to the top two contestants of this season. The show has got amazing TRPs this season but the show has also got a lot of negative reviews. However, the talented contestants have made us love the show and especially #Arudeep duets are the favourites. Arunita and Pawandeep’s amazing duets have got them a chance to sing in Himesh Reshammiya’s album Suroor.