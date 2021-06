#Arudeep

Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have become quit popular. They are considered as the top two of the season. Not just, their singing, people also love their off-screen bond. Pawandeep and Arunita are good friends in real life and people even feel they are couple in real life. The duets by Pawandeep and Arunita are the most loved and it is treat to hear them together. Now, a few BTS pictures of them have gone viral and we are loving their bond.