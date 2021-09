Image credit: Instagram

Meeting Devendra Fadnavis

Indian Idol 12 ended recently. The show got amazing TRPs and was one of the best seasons of Indian Idol. Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of the show while Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up. Sayli Kamble earned the 2nd runner-up title. Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya stood 4th, 5th and 6th respectively. All the 6 finalists of Indian Idol 12 have been appreciated and felicitated by big personalities. Post finale we saw Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray felicitating Sayli Kamble and Ashish Kulkarni. Now, former Maharashtra Chief Minister has felicitated Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal.