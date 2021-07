Image credit: Instagram/pawandeepxarunita

Indian Idol 12's music video

Indian Idol 12 will gets its winner on August 15. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Sayli Kamble are the top 6 of the season. Just like every year, this year too the top 6 have featured in an official music video of Indian Idol. This year the song is titled as Manzilon Ka Junoon. The top 6 of the season are seen in rockstars looks and the music video has received all the apprecitation from the audience. As the video is being loved, we are here with some pictures from their music video.