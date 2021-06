Image credit: Instagram/pawandeep_rajan_

Winner

Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan has been the most talked about this season. He is quite talented and is considered to be the finalist of the show. The singer has become very popular and people want him to win the show. However, not many are aware that Pawandeep Rajan has been the winner of another singing reality show earlier. Yes, he was a part of The Voice India and had won the first season of the show. Pawandeep Rajan was a part of Shaan’s team and took home the trophy in 2015.