Image credit: Instagram/Sayli Kamble

Beautiful

Indian Idol 12 has become quite popular and is currently the most loved reality show. The show will soon get the winner of the show. The contestants of this season are quite popular and have won hearts with their singing. Not just that, they also have impressed us with their style statements. Sayli Kamble is known for her beautiful traditional outfits and especially for the Maharashtrian style ‘Nath’.