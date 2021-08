Image credit: Instagram

Cutest

Indian Idol 12 Pawandeep Rajan has a massive fan following now. Whenever he or his family members post some pictures it goes viral instantly. Recently, one of his relatives shared a picture of him with a little girl. It seems she is Pawandeep Rajan’s niece. The singer has posed with the cute girl and these pictures have been loved by all Pawandeep Rajan fans. We have loved these cute pictures and cannot stop looking at them again and again.