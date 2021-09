Image credit: Instagram

Indian Idol 12 team on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Indian Idol 12 was a massive hit. Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of this season. This season of the singing reality show has broken many records. It also got the highest TRPs and the contestants became quite popular. Each of the contestant on the show has a massive fan following now. The finalists of the show, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish will now be seen on the Friday episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.