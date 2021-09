Image credit: Instagram

#SquadGoals

Indian Idol 12 ended recently but the craze for the show hasn’t ended. The contestants of the show have become quite popular. They have a massive fan following now and everyone wants to know what they are up to these days. Ashish Kulkarni recently shared a few pictures of his Alibaug trip with his Indian Idol 12 co-contestants, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Nachiket Lele. These pictures of them is all about #SquadGoals.