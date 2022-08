Aditya Narayan returns as Indian Idol 13 host

Aditya Narayan is returning to the small screens again after Superstar Singer 2. The singer-host will be taking over the hosting duties of Indian Idol 13 soon. The auditions for Indian Idol 13 have already taken place and soon the reality TV show will hit the tube (read TV). Aditya Narayan has been a host of Indian Diol for the last two seasons and this time, he makes a hattrick. Now, last year, Indian Idol 12 had been the most talked-about reality TV show in the country. It mostly got flak where netizens trolled the makers and the contestants for being fake or the show being scripted. And as he plunges into hosting Indian Idol again, he has been asked about the same. Let's see what Aditya has to say about the new season of Indian Idol and also check some of his explosive statements on the reality of reality TV shows.