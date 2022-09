Contestants who succeeded and failed to impress the judges

Indian Idol has returned with its new season and fans are excited for the same. Aditya Narayan is seen hosting the show, while Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani are the judges on Indian Idol 13. The first episode of Indian Idol Season 13 started with an audition round wherein several contestants were seen trying their luck on the sets of the show. While few contestants managed to win judges' hearts with their soulful voices, others failed miserably. Here is a look at who impressed and who failed to win judges' hearts.