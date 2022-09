Here's all you need to know about Indian Idol 13

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 13 is all set to hit the small screens on September 10. The much-loved reality show will go on-air and viewers are eagerly waiting for another interesting season. Well, the auditions for the most anticipated singing reality show have already started in various states across the country. Before, the show goes on air; here's a look at the other details that you might want to know.