Image credit: Google.com

Bigg Boss

Reality shows have become the favourites of many. There are many people who love watching reality shows more than daily soaps. Reality shows are all about fun and excitement. However, these days, things have changed. Recently, we saw how Bigg Boss OTT’s Akshara Singh post her eviction revealed that the caller of the week was not a fan but someone from the channel’s team. Before that we heard a lot of stories about Indian Idol. This makes us feel there is no reality left in these reality shows. Earlier, many such shows have been accused of being fake for the sake of TRPs. First name that comes to our mind after this is, Bigg Boss. The show has always been called fake and scripted. However, Bigg Boss OTT is almost proving everything right.