Pradhyuman Maloo and Ashima Chauhaan's wedding is nothing less than a fairytale

Pradhyuman Maloo who featured in Indian Matchmaking gained a lot of attention. His chemistry with his wife Ashima Chauhaan Maloo won everyone's hearts. The duo had met at a party and soon started debating over who had the better fashion sense. Their conversation made them fall in love. Finally, the two decided to take their relationship to the next step and walked down the aisle. Also Read - Indian Matchmaking season 2: Sima Taparia is back, but netizens aren't happy about it; say, 'Who asked for this bullshit?'