Jee Karda - Amazon Prime Video

Gone are the days when heroine-heroine kissed behind flowers. Over the years, the audiences have witnessed a change in how intimacy is showcased in films. With the boom in OTT platforms, there has been increase in films, web series that speak on the subjects that were earlier considered to be a taboo. There's enough of bold content on OTT that draw attention. And now actors aren't that shy either. In the Amazon Prime Video, Tamannaah Bhatia shed all her inhibitions and performed a few bold scenes. It was for the first time that Tamannaah performed such scenes and they were aesthetically captured. The series was more about desire, hidden wishes, friendship and more.