MS Dhoni-Raai Laxmi

Dhoni and Laxmi dated each other in 2009. In fact, the actress confirmed the news after their breakup and said in an interview, I've begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar which won't go away for a long time. I am surprised that people still have the energy and patience left to talk about it even now. Every time TV channels dig into Dhoni's past, they make it a point to bring up our relationship. I dread to think that someday my kids in future will see it on TV and ask me about it!