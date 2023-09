Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor's Dostana 2

Dostana film starred John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan and left audiences amazed with their performances and the bold subject. Audiences were eagerly waiting for Dostana 2, but the project never made it to the theatres. Collin D'Cunha's directorial project was announced in 2019. The film was supposed to star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya in the lead roles. But, unfortunately, the film got shelved after Karan Johar and Kartik's fall out. Dharma Productions later shared an official statement that read that due to professional circumstances, the makers would be recasting for Dostana 2.