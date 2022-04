Happy birthday, Kapil Sharma

Kapil Shamra, India’s most successful comedian by far, rang in his 41st birthday on 2nd April. The star of the long-running The Kapil Shamra Show decided to things in a grand fashion, organising a lavish, musical birthday bash for himself, his family and close friends. Suffice it to say that Kapil’s birthday party was a memorable one indeed, with lots of song, dance, food, drinks and merriment. Check out his birthday party pics below: