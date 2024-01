Manoj Bajpayee's lavish house pictures

Killer Soup actor Manoj Bajpayee is a proud owner of a luxurious home in Mumbai which was designed by his talented wife, Shabana Raza. The actor purchased the house in the Oberoi Towers located in Suburban Andheri, Mumbai in 2007. In a joint interview with Filmfare back in 2014, Manoj and his wife, Shabana Raza spilled interesting details about their house. According to reports, Manoj reportedly purchased the house for Rs. 10 crores. The actor's house is filled with beautiful paintings by renowned Indian painters like Chintan Upadhyay.