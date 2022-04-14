Image credit: Instagram

Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have officially become Mrs and Mr Kapoor after they tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The newly married couple were seen wearing cream-coloured wedding outfits, drenched in the golden shade of the setting sun. The couple also came out of the venue to pose for the media. While fans have been waiting for long to see Ranbir and Alia's wedding pics, we take you inside the venue to treat you with the glimpses of their dreamy wedding ceremony.