Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's gorgeous home

Ditching a destination wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt chose to get married at their home in Vastu building, Pali Hill, Bandra. They turned their luxurious home into a gorgeous wedding venue and pictures serve as proof that it looked nothing less than a dream come true affair. As per reports, this house in Vastu building is said to be worth Rs 35 crore. It has been designed by none other than ace designer Gauri Khan. As the pictures of Ranbir and Alia's wedding made their way to the internet, fans got a glimpse of the insides of their gorgeous adobe.