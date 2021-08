Image credit: Instagram

Ruchikaa Kapoor's baby shower

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child together. They have not made any official announcement about Ruchikaa’s pregnancy but her pictures have confirmed the same. Even Shaheer Sheikh’s friends from the industry have confirmed that he is set to become a father. Yesterday, Shaheer Sheikh had organized a cute baby shower ceremony for his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh. The pictures of them have gone viral on the internet.